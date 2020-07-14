79°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: St. Amant Gators
St. Amant started last year blazing hot with a 5-2 record but some late season blunders had the gators finish 5-5. Cole Poirrier is back at quarterback along with the majority of his receiving corps but head coach David Oliver knows that a successful season, especially inside district 5-5A comes down to holding onto leads and finishing games.
More News
News Video
