Sports2-A-Days-Previews: St. Amant Gators

Tuesday, July 14 2020
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

St. Amant started last year blazing hot with a 5-2 record but some late season blunders had the gators finish 5-5. Cole Poirrier is back at quarterback along with the majority of his receiving corps but head coach David Oliver knows that a successful season, especially inside district 5-5A comes down to holding onto leads and finishing games.

