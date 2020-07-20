78°
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Scotlandville Hornets
An 8-4 season is a banner year for alot of high school programs but at Scotlandville it's viewed as an underachievement. With double digit players getting division I college interest, the Hornets have all the talent in the world. Now, it's just about putting everything together. They'll have to do it with a sophomore, first time varsity starter at quarterback and 5 new offensive lineman but the talent on defense and at important skill positions can make up for the lack of experience.
