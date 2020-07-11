80°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Live Oak Eagles
Live Oak ushers in a new coach and a new offense for 2020. Blane Westmoreland, a former Live Oak assistant, is back in Watson for a second go round after spending five years as a head coach at Albany. In his luggage is a Wing T offense that provided relative success during that time. He'll inherit just three offensive returning starters but is confident in the diversion of the Wing T and the hard work of the seniors to help the Eagles fly to new heights.
