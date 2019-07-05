Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Istrouma Indians

BATON ROUGE- After being forced the play JV ball for two seasons after reopening the school, the Istrouma Indians will finally have their chance to play on varsity.

Over the past two seasons, the Indians only lost one game on the JV level. Thankfully all of their talent returns, including quarterback Donald Crayton.

On defense, Keyshawn Collins and Donovan Moseby will by the senior leaders on this team that will have more 9th graders than 12th graders on the roster.

All 11 starters on offense and defense return. According to head coach Jeremy Gradney, 40 total kids overall will be part of the squad.

Their biggest strength will be the sheer number of returners and experience they bring back. Unfortunately, all of that talent has only played on JV so it will take some time for the team to adjust to the varsity level.