Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Hammond Tornadoes

July 21, 2019
Source: rchatman@wbrz.com
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- The Hammond Tornadoes are coming off their first playoff run in 15 years and looking for more as they head into the 2019 season.

6 starters return on offense including 5 players on the offensive line. Senior Larry Stewart will be the leader of the offensive line and will go both ways and rush the passer on defense.

He will work alongside basketball player Lorenzo Yates who will take advantage of his 6-foot-6 build to make noise and disrupt quarterbacks all season.

Head coach Steve Jones is looking at three junior quarterbacks who are fighting for the starting job in the fall.

This team's biggest asset is the potential to be really special on offense and move the ball on the ground. For a team that has multiple players going both ways, depth may become an issue as the season progresses.

