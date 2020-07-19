75°
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Dunham Tigers
Dunham went 10-2 in 2019 with a district championship and a trip to the state semi finals to add to their season resume. This year, they'll have to replace their quarterback with either junior Hayden Hand or sophomore Jake Rizzo. But star running back Kalante Wilson is back plus an experienced offensive line. Add that with a tough group of seniors and the Tigers could be primed for a huge year in 2020.
