Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

Since not winning a game in their district in 2016, there's been a steady resurgence from the Yellow Jacket program. That says alot since they're slammed right in the middle of one of the toughest 5A districts in the state of Louisiana.

So to navigate through such a difficult schedule you've got to keep everyone guessing. Which for Bill Conides group means a complex offensive playbook. Division I quarterback recruit Luke Lunsford along with a strong offensive line will look to put up huge offensive numbers and increase the 7 win mark from a season ago.