Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

11 hours 14 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 July 07, 2019 10:54 PM July 07, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Matthew Trent
Since not winning a game in their district in 2016, there's been a steady resurgence from the Yellow Jacket program. That says alot since they're slammed right in the middle of one of the toughest 5A districts in the state of Louisiana.

So to navigate through such a difficult schedule you've got to keep everyone guessing. Which for Bill Conides group means a complex offensive playbook. Division I quarterback recruit Luke Lunsford along with a strong offensive line will look to put up huge offensive numbers and increase the 7 win mark from a season ago.

