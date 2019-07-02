80°
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Central Wildcats

Finishing a game under .500 with a first round playoff loss would leave a sour taste in alot of teams mouths during the off-season. That isn't the case in the slightest for the Central Wildcats. Sid Edwards' group looks like it could be primed to contend for the District 4-5A title. 

Everything will start with stud quarterback Sam Kennerson who was the stud of the unit last season. The offense could provide a bit of a wrinkle adding running back turned back up quarterback Jonathan Swift to the mix. Couple that with four of the five offensive linemen returning from last year and the offense should take off this year.

The defense will be a tad stronger with 4 returning lettermen including the addition of transfer Ryan Cotton who had to sit out the entire season a year ago due to transfer rules.

