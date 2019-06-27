96°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Catholic Bears
After back to back state title game appearances, it would seem as though the Catholic Bears have a path straight to a third. But looks can be deceiving. A bit of retooling has to occur with the offense especially after losing Cameron Dartez to graduation.
Luckily, the weight of the offense will be shouldered by a trio of running backs such as Josh Parker, Jake Outlaw and Braylen Morgan. Those three rushed for over 3,000 yards just a year ago. Couple that with Bryan Hibbert who is a 4 year starter at center and the offense seems destined to fill up a stat sheet and a scoreboard.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies transport man accused of murdering three Thursday morning
-
Sheriff: Three killed in 'crime of rage' near S. Harrells Ferry Rd.,suspect...
-
Three killed in "crime of rage" near S. Harrells Ferry Rd., suspect...
-
Metro council may 'pump the brakes' on 5G cell towers
-
BRPD identifies body dumped in broad daylight on Perkins Road