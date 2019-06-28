72°
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Catholic Bears
After back to back state title game appearances, it would seem as though the Catholic Bears have a path straight to a third. But looks can be deceiving. A bit of retooling has to occur with the offense especially after losing Cameron Dartez to graduation.
Luckily, the weight of the offense will be shouldered by a trio of running backs such as Josh Parker, Jake Outlaw and Braylen Morgan. Those three rushed for over 3,000 yards just a year ago. Couple that with Bryan Hibbert who is a 4 year starter at center and the offense seems destined to fill up a stat sheet and a scoreboard.
