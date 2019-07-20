78°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Amite Warriors
The defending 2A state champs have alot of everything. A strong defense that returns a solid core of linebackers. A running game that could give defenses fits. Tons of questions marks at key positions.
The Warriors, who won 14 games a year ago, are searching for a signal caller. The battle will come down to two sophomores: John Walker and David Selders. Both are powerful runners with decent arms that allow them to stretch a defense.
But with any small school, depth is always the issue. Head coach Zephaniah Powell has around 50 players on his roster to start the season but with guys having to play both ways, that could show its ugly head deeper in the season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for burglar who stole service dog in training from Zachary...
-
Well-known justice of the peace arrested, accused of torturing family for more...
-
Big turnout for Employ BR job fair Friday
-
Officials place temporary hold on fill dirt projects in Ascension Parish
-
City says trash pick-ups have improved, residents disagree