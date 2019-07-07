Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Albany Hornets

When teams have a season that didn't live up to expectations the common response is "we have to change some things". That is most of the time coach's speak but for the Albany Hornets it was a reality.

After a 6-5 season and a first round playoff loss, head coach Mike Janis scrapped their Wing T attack and elected to go for the Spread offense. At the heart of it, will be sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Dohtery. A tremendous athlete, Dohtery will not have a shortage of weapons with a dynamic trio of wideouts in Trey Elverton, Avery Bergeron and Mikey McCahill.

The Hornets will lean heavily on their defense in hopes of the program's first ever playoff win. Linebacker Tyler Bates is back after leading the team in tackles just a year ago. Depth will be an issue but the spread offense along with a strong senior class will most likely have the Hornets swarming into the playoffs.