Sports2-A-Days Preview: Walker Wildcats

The Walker Wildcats enter the 2019 football season with high expectations and hopes after a solid but short year.

New head coach Chad Mahaffey has been hired to replace Cecil Thomas as the head coach of the program and after ten years at the helm of a Cubs program that has won multiple state titles the anticipation for more in Walker is real.

"We've got some guys that can run pretty well, I really do think we'll be strong defensively, with some depth up front, that we can sub some guys in, I think we've got some good cornerbacks that can cover," Mahaffey said of his defense that returns four starters back from a year ago.

Along the defensive line Zach Lacoure will be an anchor, while Dakota Wilson is moving off the line to the linebacker spot. He'll be joined by Keondre Brown there, who also splits time as a running back for the Wildcats. Kerry Flowers and Coby Moncree will anchor the defensive secondary.

The Wildcats finished their season 8-3 with a first round loss to Hahnville and winning a playoff game is a goal that this years team has set for themselves.

As for the offensive side of the ball, senior quarterback Ethan McMasters is back leading that group, he'll also have a veteran center in Tim Lawson who along with Brown and Demetri Wright will set the tone from the offensive backfield.

"I think we've got big playmakers that everyone's aware of, and having a returning quarterback in Ethan is really nice, again, I think there's going to be an O-Line that will gel together, and when we get some experience there, and I know Tim Lawson is a returning center at senior and he's a very good player there as well," Mahaffey said of his offense.

Big targets Jalen Cook and Brian Thomas are both college prospects at the receiver position, and Cook has already verbally committed to LSU to play hoops for Will Wade.

The Wildcats start their season with a home opener against Madison Prep.