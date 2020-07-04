75°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs
A 9 win season and a third round playoff appearance is good for any team but at U-High the bar is always being set higher. The Cubs enter 2020 with hopes of a state title berth but a quarterback battle and reloading the defense will have to be figured out if hopes of 15th week will be put on the schedule.
