Sports2-a-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Lab Kittens are back in 2025 with an eye on getting back to the Superdome and another state title.
Head coach Darrel Asberry and his Kitten crew came up short last season of defending their 2023 state championship, falling in the quarterfinals of an 8-4 season.
Now with an experienced offensive line and quarterback leading the charge on that side of the ball, the Kittens will look to rebuild their defensive front and find a way to dominate in District 9-1A.
Senior quarterback Jerry Botley is back after his first full season starting under center and the Kittens will roll in a couple of new tailbacks behind a line that returns four of five starters.
On the defense, the secondary will lead early as every player from last year is back in the defensive backfield. The Kittens will however need to replace their linebackers and a majority of their defensive front.
