Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets

Scotlandville returns seven offensive starters that made it to the state quarterfinals in 2020. The focal point will be junior quarterback Zae Teasett who already holds offers from Arkansas and Ole Miss. The Hornets will be a little short handed on the defensive side with just two returning starters but the supreme athleticism on both sides of the football should lend itself to a deep playoff run in 2021.

