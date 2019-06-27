77°
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Parkview Baptist Eagles

1 hour 38 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 June 27, 2019 10:02 PM June 27, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

The Parkview Baptist Eagles are taking their offense in a new direction with a new head coach in 2019. Stefan Lefors is the new head coach at Parkview after taking over from a departed Jay Mayet.

The former Christian Life Crusader quarterback is bringing his passing prowess to a run-heavy attack and changing up the formula. 

"What they've done the last 20 years is one way, we'll do it a different way, anyway you want to do it to be success is possible as long as you believe in it," Lafors commented on his change in offense.  "It will be more fun for me to go throw it a round a little bit, but we'll still run it if conditions are favorable in the run."

