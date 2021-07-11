Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep Chargers

The defending 3A state champ Madison Prep Chargers have a simple formula for success in 2021. Quarterback and U-L commit Zeon Chriss runs the offense. Four star defensive end Quency Wiggins runs the defense. Those two will have to be figureheads if the Chargers want to make a repeat run to another gold trophy, especially with just 5 total starters returning off last year's squad.