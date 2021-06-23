Sports2-a-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles

Second year head coach Blane Westmoreland jumped into his new job at Live Oak in 2020 with a battle against his toughest opponent, COVID. But now in his second year and a full off-season, Westmoreland has another road block. Naming the winner of the Eagles' quarterback competition. It's a three man race but with seven returners on offense and the entire secondary returning, Live Oak looks to build off last year's 5-4 campaign.