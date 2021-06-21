76°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
Despite getting knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by Edna Karr last year, Istrouma had the deepest playoff run in fifteen years. Jeremy Gradney enters his 5th season at the helm of the program and might have his most talented roster yet especially with running back and Alabama commit LeVeon Moss.
Trending News
The defense will look much different as the Indians are switching to a 3-4 from a 4-2-5. The offensive line will be a question mark as four seniors are lost from last year's front five.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU students share mixed feelings about potential vaccine mandate
-
Some EBR neighborhoods worry new subdivisions will add to drainage problems
-
Police: 2 dead, 4 hurt after gunfire broke out as people left...
-
BRPD searching for suspects targeting and shooting police units
-
Club patrons won't let storms stop their fun