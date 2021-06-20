Sports2-a-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians

Despite getting knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by Edna Karr last year, Istrouma had the deepest playoff run in fifteen years. Jeremy Gradney enters his 5th season at the helm of the program and might have his most talented roster yet especially with running back and Alabama commit LeVeon Moss.

The defense will look much different as the Indians are switching to a 3-4 from a 4-2-5. The offensive line will be a question mark as four seniors are lost from last year's front five.