Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
The East Iberville Tigers have turned the corner from a team that struggled to win, to a team that's now looking for deeper run in the playoffs.
Head coach Ron Lejeune has 16 starters back from a team that finished 7-5 in 2018 and he's hoping his team speed will make up for a team that's lacking some size.
"We've come light-years," says Lejeune who is entering his third season with the Tigers.
"Some of the guys when we got there didn't know how to put on a uniform, so we've started from ground zero and built the program up, we've got about 35 guys, 9 through 12, consistently with us, so the program is definetly headed in the right direction."
