Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans

The East Ascension Spartans are hoping to build on their 11 win season from 2018 and advance even further than their quarterfinal finish.

Head coach Darnell Lee has five starters back on each side of the ball, and he's hoping that experience will be a catalyst to push his team even further in 2019.

Coach has made it a point of emphasis this summer to be sure and practice smarter, not harder. "Eliminating unnecessary injuries which we had four guys lost last year to ACL. I think two of them could have been avoided. But it happens. So just playing smart. And building team chemistry," Lee said of the importance of summer work outs.

Quarterback Cameron Jones is the perfect fit for Lee's spread offense and receivers Steven McBride and Jeron Johnson figure to be big targets for this offensive attack.

Defensively linebackers Javon Carter and Jerrell Boykins each have in-state offers and will be anchors for the Spartans.

"I think overall, we'll be a better team as a unit. Just with these guys being together so long. We brought some of these younger guys up last year so they got a taste of it. So for them to go to the quarterfinals last year that's the expectation now," Lee added.

East Ascension starts their season against Zachary.