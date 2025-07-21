80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans

8 hours 23 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, July 20 2025 Jul 20, 2025 July 20, 2025 5:02 PM July 20, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

GONZALES - The East Ascension football team enters year two of the Brock Matherne regime this fall.

The Spartans finished 3-7 in Matherne's first season leading the program, but have playoff expectations in 2025.

East Ascension does replace a lot of production, but returns four starters on the offensive line, including LSU commit Brysten Martinez. At running back, Jason Blackburn is expected to have a big senior season.

On the defensive side of the ball, there are a lot of new pieces for the Spartans, but Tony Miles brings three years of experience to the linebacker room, and Dawson Landry is back to bolster the secondary.

Trending News

East Ascension opens the 2025 season at home on September 5 against Brother Martin. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days