Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans

GONZALES - The East Ascension football team enters year two of the Brock Matherne regime this fall.

The Spartans finished 3-7 in Matherne's first season leading the program, but have playoff expectations in 2025.

East Ascension does replace a lot of production, but returns four starters on the offensive line, including LSU commit Brysten Martinez. At running back, Jason Blackburn is expected to have a big senior season.

On the defensive side of the ball, there are a lot of new pieces for the Spartans, but Tony Miles brings three years of experience to the linebacker room, and Dawson Landry is back to bolster the secondary.

East Ascension opens the 2025 season at home on September 5 against Brother Martin.