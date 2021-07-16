76°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
Tons of questions surround Guy Mistretta in his 5th season at the helm of Dutchtown. The Griffins still don't have a quarterback yet with the race between Pierson Parent and Sean Winfield looking as though it could come down to the season opener.
A six win season in 2020 should be duplicated if the Griffins continue to rely on four star running back and Tennessee commit Dylan Sampson. A first team all state selection, he should be primed for another breakout year.
