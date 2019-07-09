Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins

The Dutchtown Griffins paid the price on the field in 2018, and now head coach Guy Mistretta and his team are hoping to cash in on their experience with a successful 2019 season.

After a 5-5 run and a number of injuries, Mistretta feels like his team is battle-tested and ready to use some of those tough moments to their advantage. "Last year we had more injuries than we've ever dealt with before, it made for a struggling season, but the flip side of that is we got a lot of young guys with experience, so we feel good from that standpoint," Mistretta said at their spring game.

The Griffins are looking at three different senior options at the quarterback position, Steven Winfield, Brayden Fritchie and Logan Scott are the options. Scott is a converted defensive back who is also the younger brother of former Zachary star qb Lindsey Scott.

"The scheme, knowing what we're doign with the ball, this offfseason is really big for us, more so in the 7 on 7, than it has been in the past, we've got db's that have to develop the confidence and more work and we need to develop a quarterback," Mistretta said of his offseason's work.

Helping the process will be a group of four returning offensive lineman as well as running back Brayden Lewis.