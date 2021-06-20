Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Wildcats

There are plenty of teams that lay their heads down at night and pray for seasons with 8 wins like Central had in 2020. But when you're draped in the maroon and black it's not up to par.

Sid Edwards returns six offensive players from last year's team that was bounced in the 2nd round of the playoffs by West Monroe. They're led by Jonathan Swift at quarterback who will look to be more comfortable in year two of his switch from running back. The defense will be a question having just two returners.



