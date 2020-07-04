75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Catholic Pointe-Coupee

Saturday, July 04 2020
By: WBRZ Sports

After a trip to the state title game that ended with the Hornets returning back to False River empty handed, Catholic Pointe-Coupee is on a revenge tour with fresh motivation and one of the better all around players in the area in Matthew Langlois.

