75°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Catholic Pointe-Coupee
After a trip to the state title game that ended with the Hornets returning back to False River empty handed, Catholic Pointe-Coupee is on a revenge tour with fresh motivation and one of the better all around players in the area in Matthew Langlois.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office talks about shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
-
Shooting near Highland Road leaves one dead
-
South Dakota's 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations
-
Downtown businesses adjust to new mask mandate before usually busy July 4th...
-
La. insurance chief believes car insurance rates will drop