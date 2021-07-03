78°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers

Friday, July 02 2021
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After a 5-4 season in 2020, 11 starters total return for Brusly that features around 80 guys total on the roster. A tough defensive line and Sammy Daquano back under center for the Panthers could mean a deep playoff run compared to last year's second round exit.

