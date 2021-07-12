75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days Preview: Belaire Bengals

10 hours 43 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, July 11 2021 Jul 11, 2021 July 11, 2021 6:45 PM July 11, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

When you win just 5 games in six seasons, a change is very much needed. Belaire made the decision to hire Byron Wade in the summer of 2020 and it paid huge dividends. The Bengals, despite going 2-6, made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years in a wild and crazy COVID season.

Trending News

In year two under Wade, Belaire will return fifteen total starters and 16 seniors who all were four year starters.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days