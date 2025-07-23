Sports2-a-Days: Prairieville Hurricanes

PRAIRIEVILLE - After taking some lumps in year one as football program, the Prairieville Hurricanes are ready for year two.

Considering the school is just a year old, the 2025 version of the Hurricane football team is still young, with only 15 seniors. However, coach Mike Schmitt tells WBRZ his team's youth is an advantage, because the players continue to get better as they get more experience.

After a year in the program, Schmitt says players know the expectations and standards set by the coaches.

Prairieville begins the 2025 season at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy on September 5.