Sports2-a-Days: Plaquemine Green Devils

PLAQUEMINE - The Plaquemine football team returns a bunch of production from a 2024 team that went 12-2 and earned a trip to the state semifinals.

The Green Devils enter the 2025 season with seven starters coming back on offense and 10 on the defensive side of the ball.

Even with quarterback Nico Victorian and running back Tyrese Mosby graduating, Plaquemine head coach Donald Williams believes the camaraderie of the 2025 team is its strength.

Brennan Miles is expected to take over the quarterback position, while linebacker Cam Rogers will lead the Green Devil defense.

Plaquemine begins the 2025 season at Zachary on September 5.