Sports2-a-Days: Madison Prep Chargers

BATON ROUGE - Per usual, expectations are high at Madison Prep. The Chargers are returning 16 starters, and are ready to get back to the Dome.

"We consider that we're one of the perennial powerhouse within the state of Louisiana," said Prep Head Coach Landry Williams. "So, we hold our guys to a high standard and a lot of accountability here. If those guys meet those standards, we come up pretty well."

After a reloading year in 2022, which saw the Chargers go 8-4, they're now ready to contend again, and that all starts with their quarterback in Tyler Johnson. Who a season ago after taking over for Zeon Chriss, and proved that he can play. J ohnson had over 2,000 yards, and was all district. But he coach wants him to simplfy his game a bit...

"He looked for the big play, and I can understand that because we got some guys that can make the plays, but sometimes you just need to move the chains to get the first down," Williams said. "But I'm gonna give him more longitude and latitude to make decisions and check off and do more audibles this year because I think he can be that guy. He just started going to his junior year and we just have a lot of high expectations for him."

Defensively, the Chargers are led up front, and have experience everywhere. But Coach Williams has challenged them to do more as a group.

"[We'd like to create] turnovers, ," Williams said. "We play solid and we get off the field, but I like to see some of our guys cause some fumbles, some more interceptions, you know, some power plays on defense."

Prep will start the year on the road against Brother Martin.