Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days: Madison Prep Chargers
BATON ROUGE - The Madison Prep Chargers have gotten accustomed to winning the past few years, having 10 or more wins in each of their last three seasons.
But the team graduated a total of 14 starters last year, and important positions, too, like quarterback Zeon Chriss.
"I have never had a team this young at Madison Prep like this, but once we get to week four, five, we will probably have some identity, you know, and then we'll be okay. But right now, always trial by fire. We young, we got freshmen running in there, we got sophomores running around," Madison Prep head coach Landry Williams said.
What the Chargers lack in experience, they make up in attitude and wanting to become a great team like in years past.
Trending News
"I love my chances with these guys. The attitude is there. They play real hard. We had a scrimmage playing St. Aug in the spring game. The guys really held their own. I was worried that this probably was gonna get, you know, get ran up and down the field, you know, but he really played solid football. We didn't make a lot of mistakes, but we just got to go head on and keep working and do the little things and just stay positive," Williams said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge community remembers football legend Jimmy Williams
-
Chase Towers downtown being renovated into multi-use building
-
Hockey fans ecstatic as a local team could be returning to Baton...
-
Erosion complaint sits untouched; homeowner frustrated over delay
-
Power fully restored to busy Government Street intersection after early morning crash
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Madison Prep Chargers
-
Baton Rouge community remembers football legend Jimmy Williams
-
McMahon expects LSU guard Adam Miller back on the court in coming...
-
LSU women's basketball assistant Bob Starkey looking to enhance the programs trajectory
-
Sports2-a-Days: St. Michael Warriors