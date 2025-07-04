Sports2-A-Days: Istrouma Indians

BATON ROUGE - After coach Sid Edwards was named the new Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish, the Istrouma Indians were on the hunt for their next head football coach.

Now, the Indians are under the direction of Point Coupee native, Brian Glover. Glover comes back to the area after a stint as the head coach at East Jefferson.

Glover made it clear that he is looking to build on the foundation coach Edwards laid during his time at Istrouma.

The Indians had a 9-4 record last season with a run in the playoffs that saw them in the quarterfinals. This year, they return about six starters both offensively and defensively.

They are without do-it-all athlete, Kyree Paul, after he graduated, but they do return quarterback Frank Alexander and running back Carmelo Daigre. Coach Glover believes the Indians' running game will be one of their biggest strengths this season.

Istrouma kicks off their season at home against Collegiate Baton Rouge on Sept. 5.