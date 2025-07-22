79°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days: Dutchtown Griffins
GEISMAR - The 2025 Dutchtown football team will look a lot different than the 2024 version.
The Griffins have 41 seniors to replace from a team that went 8-2 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
As head coach Guy Mistretta enters his 9th season at the helm at Dutchtown, he only has three returning starters from 2024. All three of those starters are on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Martell Rogers, offensive lineman England Phillips, and tight end Zach Dotter provide the starting experience for the Griffins. Owen Fletcher and Clay Walker-Vice are competing for the starting quarterback job.
Trending News
On the defensive side, Dutchtown will have 11 new starters when they start the season at home against Madison Prep on September 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'311 and Me' meeting held to teach residents about 311 services in...
-
Gonzales man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal
-
USPS truck overturned in crash with CATS bus
-
Family of Tangipahoa Parish man missing for more than 30 days speaks...
-
Millions of pools sold since 2002 recalled after several drowning deaths reported...