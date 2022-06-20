Sports2-A-Day Preview: Zachary Broncos

The Zachary Broncos are out to repeat as 5A state champions, but after their perfect run of 15-0 through the 2021 season, they'll have to do it with some old and new players on the roster.

Head coach David Brewerton is back with a potent offense led once again by now senior quarterback Eli Holstein. The Alabama verbal commit threw for over 3,000 yards last season with 30 passing touchdowns. Holstein will have nice compliment of four out his five returning offensive linemen to help lead the offense along with a versatile running back in Camron Stewart.

"Anytime that you can return a quarterback on the offensive side, especially the caliber that Eli is, that's big for us. And when you can return the guy who started for two years coming back at quarterback, that's really big again," Brewerton said about his offense. "We're gonna have the same coordinators that we've had. So both sides of the ball is really comfortable with the systems that we're running."

On defense it's a little different story as the Broncos will be replacing six of their seven starters along the defensive front. However a veteran defensive secondary returns to make the adjustment for those new starters a little easier.

Zachary starts their regular season at home against East Ascension in week 1.