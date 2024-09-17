86°
Sports Takeover: Is there a disconnect between Brian Kelly and the Tigers?
Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down the Tigers' comeback victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.
They also dive into a national media report that Brian Kelly has a disconnect from the players on his team.
Watch Sports Takeover every Tuesday evening at 6:30 P.M. on WBRZ+
