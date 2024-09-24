Sports Takeover: How does the loss of Harold Perkins impact the Tigers?

84°
3 hours 12 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2024 Sep 24, 2024 September 24, 2024 3:59 PM September 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

A small case of brain fog, but tune in tonight at 6:30 P.M. where we actually get it right!

Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down the LSU's home victory over the UCLA Bruins. 

They also discuss the season ending injury to LSU linebacker Harold Perkins and what it means for the Tigers' defense. 

Watch the entire episode of Sports Takeover every Tuesday evening at 6:30 P.M. on WBRZ+

