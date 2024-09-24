84°
Sports Takeover: How does the loss of Harold Perkins impact the Tigers?
A small case of brain fog, but tune in tonight at 6:30 P.M. where we actually get it right!
Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down the LSU's home victory over the UCLA Bruins.
They also discuss the season ending injury to LSU linebacker Harold Perkins and what it means for the Tigers' defense.
Watch the entire episode of Sports Takeover every Tuesday evening at 6:30 P.M. on WBRZ+
