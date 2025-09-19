Sports Illustrated names Jayden Daniels, Shaq, Arch Manning among 50 most influential names in sports

BATON ROUGE — Some notable former and current Louisiana football and basketball stars were recently named on Sports Illustrated's list of influential sports figures.

LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, former LSU basketball player and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and current Texas quarterback Arch Manning were all named among the 50 most influential people in sports on SI's annual Power List for 2025.

Daniels, the current quarterback for the Washington Commanders, and Manning, a top recruit out of New Orleans' Isidore Newman School, were listed among other influential athletes like three-time MLB MVP Shohei Ohtani and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

O'Neal made the list as a member of SI's "Icons and Leaders" list. O'Neal, who rose to prominence at LSU before a dominant career in the NBA, has numerous career ventures, like being a game show host, music producer, Reebok’s president of basketball, brand ambassador and real estate mogul.

The list also includes non-athletes like Oscar-nominated actor known for his fandom of the New York Knicks Timothee Chalamet, podcaster Kylie Kelce and ESPN's College GameDay crew.

For the full list, click here.