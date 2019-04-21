81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports 2-A-Days: West Feliciana Saints

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, August 06 2015 Aug 6, 2015 August 06, 2015 9:02 AM August 06, 2015 in HS Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports 2
By: Chris Price

St. Francisville - West Feliciana had a banner season last year, one that will be tough to top with the loss of a few stars, including LSU wide receiver Jazz Ferguson. 

The Saints went 11-3 and made the Class 3A state semifinals, and while they are younger this season, head coach Robb Odom says there is still a lot of talent on the team. 

The Saints return 6 starters on offense, 6 on defense and start their season against East Feliciana.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days