Sports 2-A-Days: West Feliciana Saints

St. Francisville - West Feliciana had a banner season last year, one that will be tough to top with the loss of a few stars, including LSU wide receiver Jazz Ferguson.

The Saints went 11-3 and made the Class 3A state semifinals, and while they are younger this season, head coach Robb Odom says there is still a lot of talent on the team.

The Saints return 6 starters on offense, 6 on defense and start their season against East Feliciana.