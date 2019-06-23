Sports 2-A-Days: Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Bulldogs are in the midst of the greatest run in school history, and head coach Ryan Serpas would like to see it continue.

The Bulldogs have made the class 2A state playoffs for three straight years (the first time in team history for that accomplishment) and made the state semifinals two years ago.

This year, the Bulldogs will have 13 returning starters to try and help them make it four straight posteason trips, including their starting quarterback, and a veteran defensive line and linebacking corps.