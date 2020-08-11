SpongeBob execs to create spin-off featuring fan favorite from Bikini Bottom

One of Nickelodeon's favorite sidekick cartoon characters is going to become the star of his own show.

Patrick Star of “SpongeBob Squarepants” is set to star in his own spinoff series according to Variety.

“The Patrick Star Show” with Bill Fagerbakke as the main character's voice, will give audiences the whole story behind Patrick's family life as he hosts a talk show.

This show will be the second “SpongeBob” spinoff to float its way to Nickelodeon, following in the spongesteps of “Kamp Koral,” a CG-animated prequel series which was greenlit over a year ago. That series, which is set to premiere next year, introduces viewers to a 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at sleep-away camp.

Nickelodeon had been eyeing an expansion to the beloved animated franchise, and was exploring, among other options, “an original story about SpongeBob and Patrick, or a Sandy Cheeks stand-alone story.”

“That’s our Marvel Universe,” said Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins at the time. “You have this amazing show that’s run for almost twenty years.”

“Spongebob Squarepants,” which first premiered in 1999, is the network’s longest-running animated series and has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on television for the last 17 years.

The original SpongeBob series was created by Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon.