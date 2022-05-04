Spokeswoman: Christie quits presidential race

78°
6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 10 2016 Feb 10, 2016 February 10, 2016 4:14 PM February 10, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A spokeswoman for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's campaign for president says he is dropping out of the race for the Republican nomination.

Christie's decision to exit the race comes a day after his disappointing sixth-place finish in New Hampshire.

Campaign spokeswoman Samantha Smith says Christie broke the news of his decision to staff at his campaign headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey, late Wednesday afternoon.

Christie is also calling donors and supporters to give them the news.

