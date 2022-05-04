78°
Latest Weather Blog
Spokeswoman: Christie quits presidential race
Trending News
COLUMBIA, S.C. - A spokeswoman for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's campaign for president says he is dropping out of the race for the Republican nomination.
Christie's decision to exit the race comes a day after his disappointing sixth-place finish in New Hampshire.
Campaign spokeswoman Samantha Smith says Christie broke the news of his decision to staff at his campaign headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey, late Wednesday afternoon.
Christie is also calling donors and supporters to give them the news.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor takes to the witness stand in the third day of St....
-
Parents accused of murdering daughter by neglect, back at home following arrest
-
The family of Devin Page Jr. still looking for answers 22 days...
-
Senator Bodi White kills proposed school zoning bill that some say was...
-
Husband pleads guilty in wife's killing months after popular crime podcast shed...
Sports Video
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game