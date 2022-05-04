Spokeswoman: Christie quits presidential race

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A spokeswoman for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's campaign for president says he is dropping out of the race for the Republican nomination.



Christie's decision to exit the race comes a day after his disappointing sixth-place finish in New Hampshire.



Campaign spokeswoman Samantha Smith says Christie broke the news of his decision to staff at his campaign headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey, late Wednesday afternoon.



Christie is also calling donors and supporters to give them the news.

