40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

4 years 7 months 1 day ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 April 15, 2018 1:33 PM April 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

HOUSTON - A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
  
Jim McGrath issued a news release Sunday saying that following a recent series of hospitalizations and after consulting with her family and doctors, the 92-year-old former first lady has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.
  
He did not elaborate as to the nature of Bush's health problems.
  
McGrath says Bush is surrounded by "a family she adores" and appreciates the many kind messages and prayers she's been receiving.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days