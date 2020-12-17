Latest Weather Blog
Spirit Airlines plane slides off runway early Thursday morning
BALTIMORE, Maryland - Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines plane had a scare early Thursday morning as the plane landed at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
According to CNN, the plane suddenly skidded off the taxiway when its front wheel slid into a grassy area made slick by the recent winter storm.
Fortunately, Spirit flight 696 landed safely and all 111 individuals on board made it out of the event unharmed.
But the incident illustrates just how grave travel conditions can become when an area is impacted by a powerful winter storm.
BWI Airport tweeted Wednesday night that its winter weather team had worked throughout the day to maintain safe surfaces in the airfield and near the terminal, saying "crews remain on standby to maintain safe operations this evening and in the morning."
An update on Spirit Airlines flight 696. pic.twitter.com/kzomq698ds— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 17, 2020
