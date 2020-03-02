Spirit Airlines adds international flights from New Orleans despite virus

NEW ORLEANS- Spirit Airlines is expanding the Crescent City's international reach with two new destinations, the airline announced Monday.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) will have flights to Cancun, Mexico starting June 10. The following day, Spirit will offer service to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The airline will also increase frequency to Orlando International Airport with one additional flight daily starting on April 22.

Flights to San Pedro Sula will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, with connecting options on other days of the week.

“New Orleans has one of the largest populations of Hondurans in the United States, and we are thrilled that Spirit Airlines is now offering direct service from MSY to San Pedro Sula, Honduras—providing a much-needed connection for our community. On top of that, additional service to Cancun, Mexico will give our passengers even more options. With Spirit being our fastest-growing airline, we are grateful for their commitment to this community and look forward to a long-standing relationship with this carrier,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Spirit brought their services to MSY in 2013 with flights to Dallas Fort Worth and seven years later, the airline provides nonstop service to 22 domestic and international destinations.

“We are incredibly proud to open up nonstop international service from New Orleans with two destinations at once. Our guests asked us for international connectivity, and we are excited to offer them the Best Value in the Sky as they explore new places,” said Ted Christie, President, and CEO of Spirit Airlines. “Adding these international routes is part of our promise to invest in the Guest. Whether they fly to Cancun for leisure or to San Pedro Sula to reconnect with friends and family, we will continue to connect our Guests with the communities and destinations they seek the most.”