Spilled N95 masks on the Mississippi River Bridge cause accident; heavy traffic

BATON ROUGE- Spilled boxes of surgical masks on the Mississippi River Bridge caused an accident and heavy traffic for Port Allen drivers traveling into the Capital City Wednesday afternoon.

Two boxes of N95 masks were spilled on the westbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge and witnesses say they were "flying around all over the place," causing traffic to slow down.

When speeds decreased due to the unleashed PPE, a car traveling eastbound was rear ended.

West Baton Rouge sheriffs say the injuries from the crash were minor, however, a pregnant woman was involved and transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The accident has been cleared and all lanes are open again, but traffic is still backed up to LA 1 in Port Allen.