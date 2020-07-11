Latest Weather Blog
Spike in hospitalizations as La. reports more than 2,600 new coronavirus cases Friday
FRIDAY: Louisiana is reporting 2,642 new cases Friday and 25 more deaths. Hospitalizations were also up by 75 Friday, with 1,117 statewide.
THURSDAY: The state is reporting 1,843 new cases and 16 more deaths. Twenty more people were reported in the hospital for a total of 1,042 statewide.
WEDNESDAY: The state reported 1,891 new cases and 20 more deaths Wednesday. Hospitalizations fell slightly to 1,022. The state also reported a total of 46,334 people are believed to have recovered.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
CONTEXT - TUESDAY:The state reported 2,040 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. There were a total of 68,263 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana reported since March.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Friday(7/10):
Ascension: 1,532 cases / 63 deaths
Assumption: 410 cases / 16 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 6,747 cases / 277 deaths
East Feliciana: 351 cases / 33 deaths
Iberville: 816 cases / 43 deaths
Livingston: 1,424 cases / 40 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 342 cases / 28 deaths
St. James: 439 cases / 30 deaths
Tangipahoa: 1,802 cases / 44 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 356 cases / 31 deaths
West Feliciana: 257 cases / 14 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
