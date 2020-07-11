Spike in hospitalizations as La. reports more than 2,600 new coronavirus cases Friday

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

FRIDAY: Louisiana is reporting 2,642 new cases Friday and 25 more deaths. Hospitalizations were also up by 75 Friday, with 1,117 statewide.

THURSDAY: The state is reporting 1,843 new cases and 16 more deaths. Twenty more people were reported in the hospital for a total of 1,042 statewide.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 1,891 new cases and 20 more deaths Wednesday. Hospitalizations fell slightly to 1,022. The state also reported a total of 46,334 people are believed to have recovered.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

CONTEXT - TUESDAY:The state reported 2,040 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. There were a total of 68,263 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana reported since March.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Friday(7/10):

Ascension: 1,532 cases / 63 deaths

Assumption: 410 cases / 16 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 6,747 cases / 277 deaths

East Feliciana: 351 cases / 33 deaths

Iberville: 816 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 1,424 cases / 40 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 342 cases / 28 deaths

St. James: 439 cases / 30 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,802 cases / 44 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 356 cases / 31 deaths

West Feliciana: 257 cases / 14 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH